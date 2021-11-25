‘I’d be gone tomorrow,’ Carragher says, implying that Pochettino must join Man Utd after Henry suggests he won’t be able to deal with Messi and co.

‘I’d be gone tomorrow,’ Carragher says, as Henry suggests he can’t deal with Messi and co.

Thierry Henry has suggested that Mauricio Pochettino can’t cope with his star forward trio, so Jamie Carragher has urged him to join Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain lost 2-1 to Manchester City, ensuring that they will finish second in Group A and face United in the last 16.

Pochettino has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, where he would replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was fired on Sunday.

The Argentine claims he is ‘happy’ at PSG and would not leave in the middle of the season, but there are rumors he is unhappy living in Paris.

Carragher has stated that if he were in Pochettino’s shoes, he would join United “tomorrow.”

“Pochettino has got to get out of that club,” Carragher told CBS Sports.

“If he has the opportunity to play for Manchester United…

Tomorrow, I’d be gone.

“I honestly would because of those three stars (Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar),” says the Brazilian.

PSG’s front-three, as talented as they are in attack, are leaving the team ‘exposed’ in defence, according to Carragher’s co-pundit Henry, with the Ligue 1 champions being caught out in the Champions League.

“If you want to win the Champions League, you can’t defend with just seven players,” Henry claimed.

“No matter who you are, it is impossible.”

“Because the full backs are exposed, the pitch is effectively three vs one, three vs two.”

“Teams that win titles, especially in the Champions League, have their front-three facing the ball.

“That way, the full backs will be more at ease with what’s happening behind them.”

“However, they are currently overexposed.

Teams in France are unable to expose them, but Man City are capable of doing so.

When pressed, the Arsenal legend refused to call the Messi-Mbappe-Neymar trio a ‘problem.’

He did admit, however, that they obstruct Pochettino’s ability to manage the team according to his own vision.

“Pochettino is not allowed to be Pochettino at times with that team,” Henry continued.

“How do you remove (Messi, Mbappe, or Neymar) from the pitch?”

“So he moved Angel Di Maria to midfield, but he was exposed and not contributing.”

