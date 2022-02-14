If a £30 million fight deal is not signed by the end of the week, Tyson Fury’s fight with Dillian Whyte will be canceled.

If a £30 million fight deal is not signed by the end of the week, Tyson Fury’s fight with Dillian Whyte will be called off.

Dillian Whyte is out of the heavyweight world title race, according to Frank Warren, if he refuses to sign the £30 million deal to fight Tyson Fury by the end of the week.

The WBC has given the 33-year-old Brixon challenger only 20% of the purse – a basic £6 million – and has given him until Saturday, September 19th, to return the signed contract.

Whyte has been deafeningly quiet in the months leading up to the fight, leaving fans to wonder if he’s delaying the fight to annoy Team Fury and their BT Sport broadcasters, or if promoter Eddie Hearn is offering him a different career path.

But Warren, whose Queensberry brand set a new high in the purse bid, has told bitter rival Hearn and the Body Snatcher that it’s his way or the highway.

Warren declared, “If he doesn’t sign, he’s out.”

“Those were the terms of the bid for the purse.”

“Why wouldn’t he sign? He’s getting a huge purse; there’s no reason for him not to.”

“Regardless of what Eddie Hearn claims, the contract had to be lodged within 21 days of the purse bid.”

“We’re not even dealing with Hearn; we’re dealing with Dillian Whyte’s lawyer; unless we’re told otherwise, Hearn isn’t involved.”

“We’ve been dealing with his lawyer and negotiating with him, and that’s the end of it.”

In the two-horse purse race, Hearn’s Matchroom company and broadcasting app DAZN came in second and have no involvement in the fight.

But the Essex businessman is still being peppered with questions, and he’s tried to smear Fury by claiming he can’t be trusted to show up for the April 23 Wembley showdown, which has Warren fuming.

“Hearn has a lot to say, he said Tyson was never going to fight Deontay Wilder the first time,” said the hall-of-fame promoter, who is working alongside Bob Arum’s Top Rank firm.

“He said he wasn’t going to show up because he didn’t trust him.”

“He said we wouldn’t win the purse bid because we wouldn’t put any money in,” she said.

“He says a lot of things all the time, and to be honest, he has nothing to do with this fight; it’s all meaningless.”

“It’s a three-way fight between Queensberry, Top Rank, and Tyson Fury; that’s all we care about and where it’s at right now.”

“As for Hearn, he sends out a lot of stuff that just confuses people; the facts are the facts.”

Arum, a 90-year-old Las Vegas legend who is still fighting over mega-money fight deals, also slammed Hearn, blaming his love of the spotlight for fights collapsing.

Muhammad is a Muslim…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.