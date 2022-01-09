If a salary cap breach occurs before 2020, Leicester Tigers will avoid automatic relegation from the Premiership.

If a salary cap breach occurs before 2020, Leicester Tigers will avoid automatic relegation.

In the midst of ongoing speculation about the league leaders, the Premiership has confirmed that any transgression committed prior to the 2020-21 season will be punished according to the rules in effect at the time.

If any charges brought against Leicester Tigers for violating the salary cap relate to offenses committed before the regulations were changed in 2020, the club will not face automatic relegation from the Premiership.

In the aftermath of the Saracens scandal, the salary-cap sanctions were toughened to include automatic relegation and the loss of titles and trophies.

However, amid ongoing speculation about a possible charge against the league leaders, the Premiership has confirmed that any transgression committed before the 2020-21 season will be subject to the current sanctions, which do not include automatic relegation and have a lower tariff of possible point deductions.

The Leicester City Football Club has confirmed that they are “aware of allegations made against the club regarding historic image rights payments,” as reported by The Times last month.

“We’re cooperating with Premiership Rugby, who are looking into the historic matter,” Tigers said at the time.

Tigers director of rugby Steve Borthwick has also spoken of “mismanagement on and off the field” since his arrival in the summer of 2020.

According to the Times, Premiership salary cap director Andrew Rogers was looking into the possible role of a now-defunct image-rights firm Worldwide Image Management, and whether Leicester had facilitated any payments between that firm and Tigers players, and whether any such payments should have been counted under the salary cap.

Even though Leicester has yet to lose a game this season, a points deduction could jeopardize their title hopes.

Prior to 2020-21, the recommended point deductions ranged from five points for a breach of £350,000 to £399,999 above the cap to 35 points for a breach of £650,000 or more.

This corresponds to Saracens’ 35-point penalty in November 2019, which was later increased by mutual consent to ensure the London club’s relegation.

In 2020, the points deductions were increased to 15 for a breach of £200,000 to £399,999, with a maximum of 50 for a breach of more than £650,000.

Leicester are currently 18 points clear of fifth place in the Premier League, which is the cut-off point for qualifying for the end-of-season title play-offs.

For any type of sanction.

