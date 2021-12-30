If a transfer is completed, Man City could line up with Harry Kane in three different ways next season, but will Jack Grealish fit in?

In the summer, HARRY KANE was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, but Tottenham turned them down.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to have rejected an initial bid of £120 million, preferring to hold out for £150 million.

Although a transfer failed to materialize in the end, the Kane to City saga may not be over yet.

According to reports this morning, City is still ‘interested’ in signing Kane.

With an extra £55 million in the bank thanks to the sale of Ferran Torres to Barcelona, the Cityzens may be able to revive their interest with a better offer.

Pep Guardiola is in need of an out-and-out striker to lead the line, and Kane could be the man to fill that void.

SunSport examines how a star-studded Manchester City lineup might look if Kane were to join the club.

Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias are City’s first-choice centre-backs in front of Ederson.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, and Oleksandr Zinchenko are in a three-way battle for the two full-back spots.

Guardiola’s task of incorporating all of City’s talents into the midfield and attack becomes more difficult.

With Jack Grealish on his left and Bernardo Silva on his right, Kane could potentially lead the line.

And if that wasn’t enough to terrify Premier League and international defenses, they’d be joined by Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Rodri.

Guardiola, on the other hand, is spoiled for choice, as that starting lineup would exclude England’s Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

If he chooses to include Sterling and Foden, City’s front three could be made up entirely of Three Lions players, with Kane leading the charge.

Grealish would be dropped to the bench, and Bernardo would be pushed back into midfield.

Alternatively, as he has done previously this season, Guardiola could decide to play both Grealish and Foden in the same team.

Grealish, on the other hand, has been assigned to the role of false-nine, which will become obsolete once Kane arrives.

Kane would play in the middle, Foden on the left, and Grealish further back in midfield if that were the case.

Guardiola may also decide to use Riyad Mahrez on the right side just to shake things up.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.