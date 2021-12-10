If Antonio Rudiger leaves Chelsea in the summer, he will become one of the world’s highest-paid players, with wages quadrupled.

The German’s contract with the Blues is up in six months, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that he’ll leave.

According to the Mail, Rudiger has some of Europe’s best clubs waiting in the wings to offer him a lucrative new contract.

Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Juventus are all said to be interested in making an offer.

In January, the centre-back can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.

Rudiger’s weekly salary is currently around £100,000 pounds.

Any new contract he signs will be expected to match that of Juve’s Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman makes £400,000 per week.

In today’s transfer market, Rudiger is valued at around £70 million.

And this will help him in negotiations because clubs will not have to pay a transfer fee and will be expected to pay him a large portion of the money they save.

Chelsea wants him to stay, but there is still some uncertainty about his plans.

The West Londoners are said to have offered him a £140,000-per-week contract.

They are said to be willing to negotiate further, but they are unlikely to be able to match what overseas clubs can offer.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Rudiger is said to have a good relationship with fellow German Thomas Tuchel.

