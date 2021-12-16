There will be a’major disruption in the dressing room’ if Arteta removes Aubameyang’s captaincy.

There will be “major disruption in the dressing room” if Arteta removes Aubameyang’s captaincy.

Michael Arteta risks upsetting members of his Arsenal squad if he decides to remove Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the captaincy.

Aubameyang was named captain by Unai Emery, but he was left out of Arsenal’s win over Southampton due to a ‘disciplinary breach.’

Arsenal players and staff are concerned that Aubameyang is not suited to the role, according to the Daily Mail.

The 32-year-old, on the other hand, is said to have a lot of power in the dressing room.

As a result, a change in captain is likely to cause friction among players who appear to be divided on the issue.

Aubameyang was left out of the weekend squad after returning a day late from picking up his mother in France.

And now his captaincy is in jeopardy.

In March, he received a slap on the wrist for missing the Gunners’ North London Derby against Tottenham.

He was also disciplined in February for a possible violation of Covid-19 rules.

As a result, today’s reports claim that Aubameyang is a surprise target for Barcelona.

After hauling his captain off in the 3-2 loss to Manchester United, Arteta insisted that there is no ‘rift’ with his captain.

He stated earlier this month, “I can assure you that there is no schism with Auba.”

“I have to respect these individuals’ viewpoints, but I can assure you that I have the relationship with him that I desire.”

“I only have one goal in mind when making decisions with 15, 20 minutes left on the clock or in the starting lineup: to get the most out of the team.”

“You’re always concerned when your main striker isn’t scoring, but Auba is giving it his all.”

“He recognizes how crucial goals are to us as a team, and they aren’t coming right now.”

“However, on the rest of the tasks we’ve assigned him, he’s doing his best.”

Aubameyang hasn’t scored in his last six Arsenal games.

If Arteta decides to risk a dressing room split and name a new captain, he will be short on options.

Previously, the club’s captain, Granit Xhaka, was sacked after a public spat with Arsenal fans.

Another option is Kieran Tierney, but at 24, he would be under a lot of pressure as captain at such a young age.

Besides that…

