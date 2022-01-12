If Barcelona do not pay up, Ousmane Dembele ‘will go to the Premier League on a FREE transfer in the summer amid interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United.’

If Barcelona does not meet his demands, OUSMANE DEMBELE is expected to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Manchester United and Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for the World Cup winner.

And Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, has ruled out the possibility of a January sale, insisting that it will be either a new contract or a summer departure.

“Either they accept his conditions or he will play for free in the Premier League in June,” he told Cadena SER.

Dembele reportedly asked for £700,000 per week as part of his new contract earlier this month, according to reports.

The demands of the Frenchman, on the other hand, did not sit well with new manager Xavi.

When informed by club officials, he was said to be shocked.

Barca now face the real possibility of losing the 24-year-old winger – who cost £135 million to sign – for nothing.

And he’s been linked with a slew of clubs across Europe, putting him in a strong negotiating position.

Man United, Newcastle United, and Chelsea are all said to be interested in signing him.

However, Juventus and Bayern Munich have both expressed interest in signing the forward in the summer.

Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund, but has failed to live up to his high price tag.

He has played 128 times for the Catalan giants, scoring 31 goals and assisting on 23 occasions.

Meanwhile, Barcelona expected to have to renegotiate Dembele’s contract in order to sign new signing Ferran Torres.

The Spaniard joined Barcelona for £55 million from Manchester City, but has been unable to play because registering him would have required Barca to violate financial fair play regulations.

However, defender Samuel Umtiti has agreed to a reduced contract with Barcelona, allowing Torres to officially join the team.

Barcelona is also interested in signing Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, but will face stiff competition from Real Madrid.

