If Chris Wood saves Newcastle from relegation, his £25 million transfer fee will be repaid ten times over.

If Chris Wood saves Newcastle from Premier League relegation, his £25 million transfer fee will be repaid tenfold.

I’ve heard a few people guffaw at Newcastle’s £25 million signing of Chris Wood.

But, believe me, the Watford dressing room will not be laughing about it today, as Wood prepares to make his debut against them in a proper relegation six-pointer at St James’.

Wood was well-liked by his teammates during my time with the Hornets.

He always seemed to have a good game against us, and he scored against us for Burnley — and before that for Leicester.

You could argue that Newcastle’s new Saudi-led owners overpaid for a 30-year-old for £25 million, but I disagree.

If Wood plays a significant role in keeping Toon in the Premier League — which I believe he can ­— he will have more than repaid his transfer fee.

Newcastle United is in an unusual situation, having been taken over by such wealthy owners but still being in the relegation zone as they enter their first transfer window.

Everyone is aware that they are wealthy and in need of reinforcements.

Kieran Trippier, 31, and Wood, 31, are two impressive signings — experienced players who are familiar with the league and won’t need much time to adjust.

SPECIAL BETTING OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE BETS ON THE AFCON

They could be very useful when used together.

Trippier’s crossing and dead-ball delivery are exceptional, and he’ll benefit from having Wood to target.

This is a proper No 9, a great guy, and a consummate professional.

He doesn’t need to score ten goals in Newcastle’s remaining 19 games; four or five decisive goals will suffice.

Eddie Howe will be able to get more out of Allan Saint-Maximin as a result of his all-round performance.

When Callum Wilson returns from injury, the two can play as a front two, with Wood coming off the bench if they are level or one down.

Callum would love to be a target man.

So it makes perfect sense to me for Newcastle to activate Wood’s Burnley buy-out clause.

Robinho was Manchester City’s first signing after the Abu Dhabi takeover, but the club was not in relegation trouble and the Brazilian international didn’t work out anyway.

City did sign a number of seasoned Premier League players, including Gareth Barry, Joleon Lescott, Shay Given, and Wayne Bridge, during their early years under their current owners.

Newcastle appears to be on the same track, and I expect them to add another defender or two, as well as a real-legs midfielder, this month.

Finally…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.