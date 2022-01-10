If Conor McGregor is given a shock title shot upon his return, UFC lightweights have been told to “blame yourself.”

If Conor McGregor is given a surprise title shot upon his return, UFC lightweights are told to “blame yourself.”

If Conor McGregor skips the line and takes the next shot at the 155lb title, the UFC lightweights will only have themselves to blame.

Despite the fact that fan favorite Justin Gaethje is the No. 1 contender, reigning champion Charles Oliveira has openly considered fighting the Irishman in his second title defense.

A number of top 155ers, including Gaethje, have slammed the idea of McGregor stepping right into a title fight, but former middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes they shouldn’t feel cheated.

“A lot of people inside the top 15, top 5, top 10 will say, ‘What the f**k is going on?'” The Count said on his YouTube channel.

“‘How come Conor McGregor is allowed to skip the line?’

As I previously stated, this is prizefighting, pay-per-views, and the UFC, and they put on the fights that we want to see, okay?”

“The fights we want to see are the ones that the UFC puts on.”

“So, if you’re upset that Conor McGregor might get to skip the line and fight the champion when he’s not even ranked, don’t blame Conor McGregor, don’t blame Dana White, don’t blame the UFC, blame yourself because you’re the one who’s ultimately responsible.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Despite recently declaring Gaethje the No. 1 contender for the 155-pound title, UFC president Dana White has refused to rule out McGregor fighting for the title later this year.

“If everything goes well with his leg’s healing, he’ll be back this summer,” he told ESPN.

“I’m not sure how the landscape will look when he returns.”

“By the time McGregor returns, Dustin Poirier could be retired.”

“I’m not sure [if he’ll be able to fight for the title as soon as he returns].”

“Until it gets closer, I won’t know.”

McGregor, 33, is still recovering from a horrific broken leg sustained in his trilogy fight with Poirier last July.

And The Dubliner recently stated that upon his return, he would walk right into a title shot.

“The leg, on the other hand, will be more than capable of kicking,” he tweeted.

“On my return, I’m billi walking straight to a title shot, and it sickens the bums in this business.”

“Which is the real reason for all of these derogatory remarks?”

“May God continue to bless them.”

McGregor, a former two-division champion, plans to return to sparring in April, which could pave the way for a summer comeback.

GET OVER WITH THE FREE BETS!

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.