If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United, PSG may pursue him in a sensational move to join Lionel Messi.

If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United, PSG could make a sensational move to link up with Lionel Messi.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN is said to be planning a sensational move for Cristiano Ronaldo, which would see him team up with Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes.

Last summer, the Manchester United superstar returned to Old Trafford after a 12-year absence and has already scored 14 goals in 21 games.

However, despite his efforts, the Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League after a string of shocking results.

The 36-year-old has held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes about his future in England, according to SunSport.

PSG are reportedly ready to pounce if the forward signals that it’s time to move on, according to reports in France.

If Ronaldo moves to Paris, he will form a duo with Lionel Messi that most football fans have never seen before.

They have a combined total of 12 Ballon d’Or trophies and have been rivals at Real Madrid and Barcelona for many years.

PSG, on the other hand, will require reinforcements up front this summer, with wonderkid Kylian Mbappe almost certain to join Real Madrid – possibly as soon as this month.

Ronaldo isn’t the only megastar striker rumored to be interested in a move to Ligue 1.

Erling Haaland of Dortmund has been mentioned as a possible Mbappe replacement.

For the 21-year-old’s signature, PSG would have to compete with Barcelona, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Robert Lewandowski, the talisman of Bayern Munich, is another name in the mix, with the Poland international reportedly ‘desperate’ to leave Germany.

