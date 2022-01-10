If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United, PSG may pursue him in a sensational transfer to join Lionel Messi.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN is said to be planning a sensational move for Cristiano Ronaldo, which would see him team up with Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes.

Last summer, the Manchester United superstar returned to Old Trafford after a 12-year absence and has already scored 14 goals in 21 games.

But his efforts haven’t been enough to stop the Red Devils’ slide to seventh place in the Premier League.

The 36-year-old’s future in England has been discussed in crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes, according to SunSport.

PSG are reportedly ready to pounce if the forward signals that it’s time to move on, according to reports in France.

Any move to Paris would see Ronaldo team up with Lionel Messi in a duo that few football fans could have imagined.

They have a combined total of 12 Ballon d’Or trophies and spent years as rivals at Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, with wonderkid Kylian Mbappe almost certain to join Real Madrid this summer – possibly as soon as this month – PSG will require reinforcements up front.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Ronaldo isn’t the only megastar striker rumored to be interested in a move to Ligue 1.

Erling Haaland of Dortmund has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Mbappe.

For the 21-year-old’s signature, PSG would have to compete with Barcelona, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Robert Lewandowski, the talisman of Bayern Munich, is another name in the mix, with the Poland international reportedly ‘wishful’ to leave Germany.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.