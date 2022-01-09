If David Culley is fired, the Texans have a “top candidate.”

After this season, Houston Texans head coach David Culley could be done.

However, if that is the case, the team may be considering a top candidate.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer via Aaron Wilson of Texans Daily, could emerge as their top target for a new head coach.

Since 2012, McDaniels has held the position.

He spent two seasons as the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots’ front office would have extension connections to McDaniels.

Before joining the Texans, vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and general manager Nick Caserio both worked with McDaniels in New England.

Ben McDaniels, McDaniels’ brother, is already a part of the Texans’ coaching staff.

Given McDaniels’ outstanding work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones this season, he could be the ideal candidate to assist the Texans with their current quarterback situation.

However, there could be a snag somewhere.

