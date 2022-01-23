‘If Harry Kane joined Chelsea, he’d be the new Sol Campbell,’ Micky Hazard says of the Tottenham star.

‘If Harry Kane joined Chelsea, he’d be the new Sol Campbell,’ Micky Hazard says.

Harry Kane has received a simple message from MICKY HAZARD.

Stay at Tottenham for the rest of your career and become the greatest player the club has ever had.

Hazard was once forced out of Tottenham to join Chelsea, but he urges Kane to stay and surpass the late Jimmy Greaves.

“I’d tell him, ‘Harry, you have a chance to leave a legacy at this club that is unsurpassed and will never be bettered,” Hazard said ahead of today’s crucial London derby.

“When the big debate about Harry leaving erupted, I was talking to [Tottenham legend] Steve Perryman.”

“He said to Mick, ‘Winning one trophy for the club you love is worth ten at a club you’ve just been bought to play for.’

“Just before Jimmy passed away, I did some work with him.

Overwhelmed, to say the least.

I was seated next to a legend.

It was obnoxious to the point of obnoxiousness.

That’s what Harry is entitled to.

“If he finishes his career at our football club, breaks Jimmy’s goalscoring record, and wins a trophy, he will be our greatest player ever.”

Hazard played far fewer games for Tottenham than Kane, but as part of their legendary 1980s team, he won the FA Cup and the Uefa Cup.

Spurs were the top dogs in London at the time, with Chelsea still trying to reclaim their place in the top flight.

Hazard’s heart was broken in September 1985 when Tottenham sold him for £300,000, a club record for the Blues.

“The gap between the two clubs at that point was massive,” he said.

They weren’t regarded as rivals.

“With social media putting everything under such close scrutiny, it’s much easier to spot rivalry now.”

“It would be seen as a betrayal if Harry joined Chelsea, similar to Sol Campbell joining Arsenal.”

Hazard was distraught at the time, but he overcame his difficulties and adapted to Chelsea’s more direct style of play to become a fan favorite.

His heart, however, remained in London, as evidenced by his two goals in a 3-1 win for the Blues on his first return to White Hart Lane.

“I got a very good reception — before the game, at least! I saw the laundry ladies, the kitmen, everyone making a big deal about me,” Hazard said.

“It was like returning home after a vacation and walking through your own front door.”

“After the game, I was interviewed on the radio.”

‘How did it feel to be here?’

