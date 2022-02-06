If heavyweight rivals Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua ever fight, Tyson Fury believes Deontay Wilder will KO ‘bum’ Anthony Joshua in three rounds.

If heavyweight rivals Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua ever fight, Tyson Fury believes Deontay Wilder would KO ‘bum’ Anthony Joshua in three rounds.

Fury, who co-wrote an epic trilogy with Wilder, mocked up a poster of the American and AJ and shared it on social media.

“I’d say @BronzeBomber would KO the bum inside three rounds,” he tweeted.

Fury and Wilder, 36, have a long history together, dating back to a dramatic draw in Los Angeles in 2018.

In the rematch and subsequent trilogy bouts, however, the Gypsy King won both by stoppage.

Meanwhile, Joshua, 32, recently lost to Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion, and is set to face him again this year.

Fury blasted AJ in both of his career losses, to Usyk, 35, and Andy Ruiz Jr, 32, in 2019.

“As soon as he stepped up, he was chinned,” he said on ESPN. “Then he went to America, where the real fighters are, and got obliterated by a fat kid on two weeks notice.”

“Do I think he’s a great fighter?”

I believe he is a useless jerk.

He was then outboxed by a boxer half his size and a foot shorter than him.

“I’d give him the title if you think going into a boxing match for the world heavyweight title isn’t trying to win.”

“He’s a useless old git in my opinion, and he won’t get past Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight, and his career will be over.”

“However, I believe Usyk is a good boxer, a very talented cruiserweight boxer, but I believe he is a no-brainer and is hittable.”

“I just think he’s small and slow, but he’s okay and a decent boxer; in comparison to stiff-ass there, he looks like Muhammad Ali.”

Fury, 33, may face Joshua or Usyk later this year, but he must first defeat WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, 33, in April.

“I just think he’s an average-looking heavyweight,” he explained.

6’3″, 245 lbs., slow feet, slow hands, and average strength.

“Talk about tailor-made for a gifted boxer like myself, I should chop him down like a big old tree, like cutting through cheese really,” says the narrator.