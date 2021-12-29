Napoli is interested in taking over Aston Villa’s loan transfer of Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe if it has the option to buy.

Napoli is interested in taking over Aston Villa’s loan transfer of Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United if it has the option to buy.

Napoli is interested in taking over Aston Villa’s loan transfer of Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe if the option to buy is available.

Raphael Varane is spending the season at Villa Park after his arrival from Real Madrid pushed him down the pecking order.

Tuanzebe, 24, will continue to play alongside Steven Gerrard until the end of the season.

Napoli is hoping to sign the centre-back, who has only made nine appearances in the Premier League in 2021-22.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A giants are looking for a new centre-back.

Villa has agreed to let Napoli take over his loan until the end of the season.

Tuanzebe’s future at Old Trafford, however, appears to be bleak, so the Italian club is willing to include a buy-back clause in the contract.

On Twitter, Romano stated, “Napoli is looking for a new center back.”

“Axel Tuanzebe is only a candidate if Manchester United agrees to a loan with a buyout clause – and if Aston Villa agrees to let him go.”

If Napoli are unable to sign Tuanzebe, Romano confirmed that the club will turn to Fenerbahce centre-back Kim Min-jae as a backup, as Gianluca DiMarzio previously stated.

At Old Trafford, the defender recently signed a new long-term deal.

Tuanzebe’s time at Aston Villa was supposed to allow him to further develop his obvious talent after an injury derailed his 2020-21 season.

Tuanzebe has made 37 appearances for Man United since his debut in 2017.

