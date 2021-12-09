If Jake Paul does not reschedule his fight with Tommy in March, John Fury says he will ‘backhand’ the YouTuber.

JOHN FURY has urged Jake Paul to postpone his fight with his son Tommy until March next year, claiming that no one can “generate big money” like the Brit.

Tommy withdrew from the fight on December 18 due to a bacterial chest infection as well as a broken rib.

Tyron Woodley, who Paul defeated in August by a split decision, stepped in on short notice.

If he can knock out the YouTuber-turned-boxer, the former UFC star could earn a cool (dollar)500,000 knockout bonus.

Fury responded to Paul, who called his son “boxing’s biggest b****” and threatened to give him a “good hiding” on Behind The Gloves.

“He’s had his money’s worth, he’s sucked the life out of the Fury name for three months,” Fury said.

“But Jake Paul, if you’re any kind of man, let’s reschedule this fight for March, or I’ll come to America and give you and your brother a good hiding.”

“I told you I’d slap the two of you with my backhand.

Don’t keep bringing me up, pal; be careful what you wish for.

“Because, you know what, I’m just going to come in and backhand the two of you.”

But Tommy, don’t worry, my friend; he’ll meet you at some point.

“Because there aren’t any other fights.”

“Tommy Fury is the only one who can make a lot of money.”

Paul might just accept the offer.

‘Start looking for a new job,’ Paul said, calling Fury a ‘cringe old man.’

“I would say, start looking for a new job,” the American said to talkSPORT.

“You’re an old man who makes me cringe.

He’s an elderly, despondent man who has never achieved anything in his life.

“He has a mediocre boxing record, and the best thing he ever did was have sex with Tyson’s mother and give birth to Tyson.”

“Having a giant kid who went on to become the world heavyweight champion is his only accomplishment.”

When asked if he would fight John Fury, he replied, “I would definitely fight John Fury.”