If Jim Harbaugh steps down, one NFL coach has expressed interest in taking over at Michigan.

If Jim Harbaugh leaves, one NFL coach has expressed interest in taking over at Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh isn’t expected to leave Michigan anytime soon.

He could be replaced by an NFL head coach if he leaves the program this offseason.

If Harbaugh leaves for the NFL, several current NFL coaches, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, would be interested in taking over at Michigan.

For the Michigan job, La Canfora mentioned one specific head coach.

Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, would be at the top of that list, according to him.

Rhule, who coached at Baylor and Temple, was a collegiate success story.

His time in Carolina, on the other hand, hasn’t started well.

Rhule also kept a close eye on the Penn State situation last season, according to La Canfora.

Rhule might have applied for the Penn State job if James Franklin had left for another program.

According to CBS Sports, the following is taken directly from the report:

According to reports, Harbaugh and Michigan are negotiating a contract extension.

However, this hasn’t stopped the spread of rumors.

The Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders have both been linked to Harbaugh in the last week.

It’s possible he’ll return to the NFL, but it’s far from certain.

