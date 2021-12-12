If Logan Paul’s exhibition had been a “real fight,” Floyd Mayweather claims there would have been “blood from the beginning.”

If Logan Paul’s exhibition had been a “real fight,” Floyd Mayweather claims there would have been “blood from the start.”

Mayweather, 44, retired in 2017 after a lucrative crossover bout with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, 33.

But he’s come back twice in exhibition fights, the first of which was a one-round demolition of featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23.

In June, YouTuber Paul, 26, who weighed TWO STONE more than him, took him the distance over eight rounds.

Despite earning a (dollar)100 million payday, Mayweather insists it was his final appearance in the ring and that it was never about the ring in the first place.

“I will not return to boxing,” he stated emphatically.

“Boxing was great for me because it allowed me to make smart outside investments, but now I want to help others become champions like Gervonta Davis.”

“The list goes on and on: Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, [David] Benavidez, and so on.

There are a lot of tough fighters out there, and I’m proud of the young champions I’ve seen.

“I don’t miss boxing; I just go out and have a good time. That’s why I did an exhibition with Logan Paul; we had a good time, and I had a good time.”

“We had a little fun with it, and people need to understand the difference between a real fight and an exhibition.”

“With an exhibition, I was only training on a regular basis.”

Blood would have been spilled from the start if it had been a real fight.

“I fought 16 world champions in a row, I was in unification fights, and I did a lot of different things in boxing.”

“I couldn’t do it all, but I’m proud of the undisputed champions.”