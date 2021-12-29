If Mac Jones hit the ‘Rookie Wall,’ Josh McDaniels has an honest answer.

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has struggled in his last two games.

Jones has completed just 40 of 77 passes for 444 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions in two games since returning from a bye in Week 14, both losses.

New England has gone from having a chance to be the best team in the country to being the worst.

The AFC’s No. 1 seed will have to compete for the division title.

However, it doesn’t appear that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is overly concerned.

When asked if Jones has hit the proverbial “rookie wall,” McDaniels said no.

If Jones had hit the wall, it would have happened earlier in the season, according to the longtime Patriots assistant.

Patriots fans have every right to be concerned about Jones, rookie wall or not, given that the playoffs are just around the corner.

The good news is that this weekend, New England may have the ultimate “get right” game on its schedule.

The Patriots will host the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on Sunday before wrapping up the regular season in Miami against the hotly tipped Dolphins the following week.

Josh McDaniels Has Honest Answer On If Mac Jones Hit The ‘Rookie Wall’

Josh McDaniels Has Honest Answer On If Mac Jones Hit The ‘Rookie Wall’