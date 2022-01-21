If Man United fail to qualify for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wages will drop from £480k to £360k per week.

If Manchester United fail to qualify for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wages will drop from £480k to £360k per week.

If Manchester United fails to qualify for the Champions League, CRISTIANO RONALDO’S wages will be cut by 25%, according to reports.

At Old Trafford, the Red Devils’ star earns £480,000 per week, which equates to nearly £25 million per year.

However, according to The Athletic, Ralf Rangnick’s wages could drop to £360,000 if his team does not finish in the top four or win the Champions League.

However, according to the report, Manchester United has “more tapered agreements for individual players” on occasion, which means Ronaldo could avoid a significant wage cut.

United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League, two points behind fourth-placed West Ham.

They beat Brentford 3-1 on Wednesday night, which was a much-needed win.

A disappointing 2-2 draw against Aston Villa followed a defeat to Wolves.

And if Rangnick’s team is to qualify for the Champions League next season, they will face stiff competition.

If Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea fill the top three spots, West Ham, Arsenal, and Tottenham are all vying for fourth.

If United fails to finish in the top four, they will have to win the Champions League to qualify for next season’s tournament.

In the last 16, they will face Atletico Madrid.

On February 23, United will travel to Spain for the first leg, before hosting Diego Simeone’s side for the second leg on March 15.

Only four players have scored more goals in Europe’s top competition this season than Ronaldo.

In his five Champions League appearances, the 36-year-old has six goals.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Late goals against Atalanta and Villarreal are among those strikes.

Ronaldo has 14 goals in 22 games for Manchester United across all competitions.

However, if Champions League football is not secured for the 2022-23 season, he has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.