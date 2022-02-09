If Manchester United fails to win the Champions League, they will suffer their WORST trophy drought since being relegated 48 years ago.

If Manchester United fails to win the Champions League, they will be on their WORST trophy drought since they were relegated 48 years ago.

MANCHESTER UNITED are on the verge of ending their longest trophy drought since being relegated…

LAST 48 YEARS

The season for the Red Devils has been a disaster.

As the club prepares to name a new manager in the summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and replaced by interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

In addition, United’s Premier League campaign came to an end prematurely, and they were knocked out of the League Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Only the Champions League remains for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates to win silverware in 2021-22.

And, let’s face it, that isn’t going to happen with this group of players who appear to be completely lost.

United haven’t won a trophy in four years and eight months, with their most recent triumph coming in May 2017 when they won the Europa League.

They’ll have to wait until the Carabao Cup final in late February 2023 if they don’t win the Champions League.

That would extend their winless streak to five years and ten months, the longest since they were relegated.

It was 1974 at the time…

After being thrashed 5-0 at home by Liverpool in October, United’s confidence was shattered.

And their 18-point deficit to Manchester City was widened after a 1-1 draw at Burnley on Tuesday night.

Arsenal, Tottenham, and Wolves will all move ahead of United if they win their games in hand, leaving United in eighth place.

If their title battle wasn’t already over, it’s over now.

After losing 1-0 to West Ham in September, United was eliminated from the Carabao Cup.

They were then eliminated from the FA Cup by Middlesbrough on penalties just a few weeks ago.

Their only chance of winning this season now rests in the Champions League.

In the last 16, United will face LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid.

Even if they get past Diego Simeone’s tenacious squad, Liverpool, City, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich are still in the running.

