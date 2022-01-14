If Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson had gotten his wish, Barcelona could have had Lionel Messi AND Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

SIR ALEX FERGUSON is said to have advised Cristiano Ronaldo to join Barcelona in 2009, bringing him closer to Lionel Messi.

Fans have wished for years to see the Ballon d’Or rivals line up together after years of rivalry.

That is, aside from the millions of adoring fans dedicated to praising one man’s claim to the throne while demonizing the other’s qualifications.

But it could have happened if Ronaldo, now 36, had heeded Fergie’s wise counsel when he left Manchester United over a decade ago.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, the Red Devils manager was desperate not to see his prodigy wear the famous Los Blancos jersey after accepting he would leave in 2009.

For months, rumors circulated that Real desired him and that he desired Real.

Ferguson, on the other hand, was not a fan of Madrid’s business practices, famously remarking, “Do you think I would get into a contract with that mob?”

“No way, Jesus Christ.”

“I’d never sell a virus to them.”

In the summer of 2008, United resisted Real’s advances, but the Scot is said to have agreed to let Ronaldo leave a year later – and he wanted a say in where he went.

“They think they can ride roughshod over everyone, but they won’t do it with us,” Ferguson said before the eventual transfer.

Real Madrid does not have any moral issues.

“Barcelona has far better morality than Real Madrid will ever have in terms of great clubs.”

After realizing that staying in Manchester was not on Ronaldo’s mind, Fergie is said to have tried to persuade him to move to Camp Nou.

Unfortunately, the superstar agreed to join Madrid for a world-record fee, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Barcelona, on the other hand, had the last laugh, winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League before Ronaldo had a chance to hold either trophy.

Without the Portuguese ace, their squad had plenty of attacking talent, from Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Bojan Krkic and Thierry Henry.

In fact, due to the emergence of homegrown starlet Pedro, the Arsenal legend was unable to make the team that season.

After three years at Juventus, Ronaldo has returned to United for a second spell.

Meanwhile, Messi did the unthinkable this summer, leaving Barcelona on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain.