If Marcelo Bielsa resigns in the summer, Leeds have lined up three managers to succeed him, including an ex-Barcelona boss.

Bielsa’s contract with the Whites expires in the summer, and negotiations to extend it have yet to begin.

Should the 66-year-old refuse to sign a new contract, Leeds have lined up THREE possible replacements.

Should Bielsa leave Elland Road in five months, The Telegraph reports that Jesse Marsch, Ernesto Valverde, and Carlos Corberan will be pursued.

Following his departure from RB Leipzig in December, highly regarded American Marsch is currently a free agent.

Since being fired by Barcelona in January 2020, Valverde has been out of management.

Corberan, unlike Marsch and Valverde, is currently employed by Huddersfield Town of the Championship.

Town are currently in fifth place in the Championship, and are expected to make the play-offs at the end of the season.

Last summer, Bielsa signed a new one-year contract with Leeds.

And the veteran manager did so in the hope of improving on Leeds’ ninth-place finish the previous season.

“I focus on the team’s performance,” he said last month, “and the weaknesses that we’ve shown were precisely the ones I worked on to ­elevate us from last season.”

“So when I decided to stay here for another year, it was because I believed the team could be better.”

“It was contingent on a few decisions and developments.

I wanted the changes to help the team grow, but I wasn’t able to do so.

“I wasn’t able to resolve the situations we faced as quickly as I had hoped.”

Leeds will play Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

