If Newcastle are unable to sign James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, Eddie Howe is prepared to turn to Bournemouth’s Steve Cook.

If Newcastle are unable to sign James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, Eddie Howe is ready to turn to Bournemouth’s Steve Cook.

After a spell on the sidelines, Bournemouth’s veteran skipper, 30, is back in the Cherries’ side under Scott Parker, but Howe knows what he brings to the table.

Howe wants Premier League experience to avoid relegation, but James Tarkowski and Ben Mee would cost Burnley their season.

Cook joined Bournemouth for £150,000 in 2012 after a successful loan spell.

He aided the club’s promotion to the Championship almost immediately.

The club then advanced to the Premier League in 2014-15.

Cook was demoted after five years in the top flight, with Howe at the helm.

He’s appeared in 386 games for Bournemouth, but he hasn’t had the same impact this season.

Cook spoke to the Bournemouth Echo in November about his future plans.

“Obviously, being out of the team, out of the squad, is a very difficult time for me right now.”

“It’s extremely difficult for me,” he admitted.

“I think I’ve missed 20 games in the last six years.”

At the moment, I’m probably approaching 20 games in a season.

For me, it’s unquestionably unique.”

“Initially, my future is… I can’t say right now,” he added.

There are no real ideas right now – I’m still desperate to contribute, but we’ll see what happens.”

