If Newcastle manages to sign Aubameyang, Trippier, and Ramsey in January, this is how they might line up.

If Newcastle manage to sign Aubameyang, Trippier, and Ramsey in January, this is how they might line up.

NEWCASTLE could bring in as many as six players this month as Eddie Howe looks to avoid relegation.

Following their £300 million Saudi-backed takeover in October, the Toon have cash to spend and could be Europe’s biggest spenders in January.

Amanda Staveley, the club’s director, has promised that in future transfer windows, the Toon will bring in ‘world class’ players.

“We’re in the market to compete for world-class players,” she said.

“We have big plans, and I think it’ll be a game changer for Newcastle United.”

“However, if you don’t build the infrastructure around that world-class player and don’t have a team capable of playing with him, you’ll be stuck.”

Newcastle United are expected to improve their defense, midfield, and attack, as they currently have the second worst goal difference in the Premier League.

SunSport looks at how the Magpies might line up in a 4-3-3 formation if all of their January targets are signed.

Martin Dubravka, a Slovakian goalkeeper, will keep his spot between the sticks, as he is one of Newcastle’s most dependable players.

Right-back Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid is close to joining Newcastle, according to Diego Simeone, who confirmed the player has received an offer from the Magpies.

With England youth international Jamal Lewis set to join from Norwich in September 2020, a new left-back isn’t expected to be a top priority.

Two centre-backs could be brought in, with Lille star Sven Botman a top priority for Howe, despite Lille rejecting a £30 million bid from Newcastle.

Tottenham’s Joe Rodon, who is available on loan, could be his partner if the North East club improve their offer.

Joelinton has been playing deeper in the last three games, so Jonjo Shelvey will likely keep his spot in central midfield alongside him.

And Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey could join them in the middle of the pitch if Juventus can get him off their payroll.

Newcastle are thought to be the frontrunners in the race to sign him, with his agent aiming for a January signing.

Ramsey’s former Arsenal teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been out of favour under Mikel Arteta, could fill in on the left wing.

Newcastle has reportedly approached Arsenal about bringing him in on a loan with a £20 million buyout option.

Allan Saint-Maximin, a fan favorite, could then play on the opposite flank, with Darwin Nunez, a Benfica centre-forward, leading the line…

