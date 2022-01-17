If Novak Djokovic’s reputation is ever to recover from the Australian Open vaccine controversy, he must apologize.

If Novak Djokovic’s reputation is ever to recover from the Australian Open vaccine row, he must apologize.

After the humiliating fallout from his attempt to circumvent Covid rules, Djokovic could benefit from a little humility now.

Finally, I’m back in Serbia’s warm embrace.

If Novak Djokovic sticks to his anti-vaxx stance, he could end up there for a while, or at the very least in exile in Monaco, the detention center for millionaires and billionaires where he also has a residence.

Djokovic will have a lot on his mind as he processes the fallout from his failed attempt to compete in the Australian Open in Melbourne, regardless of where he chooses to stay.

Following his deportation from Australia, he arrived in Belgrade at the same time as the French issued a blanket ban on unvaccinated athletes across the board.

Djokovic can only compete in Grand Slam No. 21 in Paris in May if he can produce a vaccination certificate.

He must complete this task himself, rather than delegating it to someone else.

Djokovic’s treatment by Australian authorities pricked a lot of people’s nerves and left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth, no matter where their sympathies lay.

Now it’s up to Djokovic to make sense of his rare loss.

He might want to take himself out of the center of the universe and try to see the world through the eyes of others in order to avoid making the same mistakes in the future.

He might not have tried to bounce Australia’s Covid protocols at all if he had done so from the beginning.

It wasn’t entirely his fault.

Grand slam tennis is a multibillion-dollar industry.

The Australian Open is one of the most profitable sporting events in Australia.

The poster boys and girls must perform in order to sell tickets and secure broadcast deals.

Craig Tiley, the tournament director, was as enthusiastic about Djokovic’s participation as the player himself.

After all, without the best player on the planet, it’s difficult to sell an event as best in class.

The Australian Open and Djokovic’s interests were inextricably linked.

Djokovic isn’t the only world-famous athlete who has grown a sense of entitlement.

Great wealth and celebrity have a way of distorting ordinary people’s perceptions of the world.

Not only that, but those two distorters are adamant about not allowing anyone to disagree with them.

Only one truth exists, and it is held by the powerful.

Despite the fact that Australian border officials treated Djokovic badly, the.

