If Novak Djokovic’s visa is revoked, armed cops could arrest him on the tennis court, according to a former top official.

If his visa is revoked, NOVAK Djokovic could be arrested on the tennis court by armed cops, according to a former top official.

It comes as the tennis star faces possible jail time over allegations that he lied on his travel documents by posing for pictures before flying to Australia.

Djokovic faces a new deportation threat as a minister considers whether to revoke his visa again after it was reinstated by a judge.

After winning his visa court battle, the anti-vaxxer was released from detention and returned to training in Melbourne on Monday.

Despite a judge’s ruling that the decision to cancel his visa was “irrational,” the tennis player could still be deported by the Australian government.

The decision on whether or not to revoke the star’s visa was again postponed today after his team submitted “lengthy” submissions in support of his case, but the final decision is expected on Thursday.

If Djokovic’s visa is cancelled again, Abul Rizvi, a former Immigration Department Deputy Secretary, claims officers could show up at the tennis court and detain him.

“The cancellation notice (would be) taken by Australian Border Force (officers) who usually dress in very, very dark uniforms and often carry guns turning up to Mr Djokovic’s hotel or on the tennis court,” Mr Rizvi told Channel 10’s The Project.

“Taking Mr Djokovic away from the tennis court, most likely in front of the world’s media, to a detention center where Mr Djokovic would remain while seeking any judicial or other review processes,” he added.

“This isn’t a simple situation.

It’s hard to cancel, and it’s even harder to not cancel.”

According to the Herald Sun, the government is still preparing a case to deport Djokovic, and allowing him to stay in Australia would set a “dangerous precedent.”

Mr Rizvi said that a number of ministers and the Prime Minister’s office are looking into the possibility of the tennis player’s visa being revoked solely on the basis of his character.

“To cancel on character grounds, that seems a little flimsy to me,” he said.

“A more likely factor is that, according to my understanding, violating the health orders can result in a three-year prison sentence in Serbian law.”

“The issue now is that Mr Djokovic has yet to be sentenced.”

“If the government wants to go down the character cancellation route, it may be jumping the gun.”

On Monday, Djokovic returned for a closed practice session, with only his support team allowed in…

