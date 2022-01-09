If Pep misses out on Erling Haaland, Arsenal will have to compete with Man City for Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak.

If Pep fails to sign Erling Haaland, Arsenal will face a transfer battle with Man City for Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak.

If Erling Haaland moves to Spain, Arsenal will face stiff competition from Manchester City for Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak, according to reports.

Both Vlahovic, 21, and Isak, 22, have been linked with a move to Arsenal, but Man City may now be interested in both strikers.

According to the Athletic, if City fails to sign the Dortmund star, they will pursue Vlahovic and Isak.

Vlahovic has a total of 16 goals in 19 Serie A games this season for Fiorentina.

Since joining the Tuscan side in 2018, the Serbian has scored 47 goals for them.

Lucas Torreira, on loan from Arsenal, has played an important role in the Viola midfield.

As a result, Arsenal is hoping to land Vlahovic by negotiating a swap deal with Uruguay.

The North London club is also interested in Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak of Sweden.

In the past, Isak has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League.

In just over a hundred games for the Basque Country club, the 22-year-old forward has scored 41 goals.

However, according to the Athletic, if City miss out on Haaland, Pep will look for a hotshot striker in Manchester.

After swearing in perfect Spanish on Saturday, fans believe Haaland will join Barcelona or Real Madrid.

According to reports in Spain, a deal has been reached between Dortmund and Barcelona for Haaland to relocate to Catalonia.

