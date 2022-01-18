If Ranieri is fired, Pellegrini, Benitez, and Fonseca are all in the running for the Hornets’ next manager.

If Ranieri is sacked, Pellegrini, Benitez, and Fonseca are all in the running for the Hornets’ next manager.

FRANK LAMPARD is the clear favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Watford.

According to Betfair, as the pressure on Ranieri at Vicarage Road grows, they’ve updated their next manager market.

Xisco Munoz was replaced by the Italian in October, but he has been unable to turn around the club’s fortunes.

Since arriving at Vicarage Road, the 70-year-old has only scored seven points out of a possible 36.

With the exception of wins over Everton and Manchester United, the Hornets have lost 10 of their 13 games under Ranieri.

Watford are currently 17th in the table, one point above the relegation zone, but they have a game in hand on rivals Norwich and Newcastle.

As a result, Ranieri is the favorite to take over as the next top-flight manager.

Since the Pozzo family took over the club in 2012, he would be the 15th manager to leave.

REPEAT UP TO FIVE TIMES* BETFAIR – GET A £20 FREE BET WHEN YOU PLACE £50 IN BETS

Who will take Ranieri’s place, though?

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has significantly shortened his odds from 101 to 72, according to Betfair.

Paulo Fonseca, who has recently been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and Newcastle United, is next in the betting at 51.

Daniel Farke, who was fired as Norwich manager in November, is paired with Bournemouth manager Scott Parker at odds of 81.

Rafa Benitez, who was fired by the Toffees on Sunday, is paired with Real Betis’ Manuel Pellegrini at 10s, while Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has been added to the list at 141.

Mark Hughes has stated his desire to return to top-flight management and is being offered at 161 to do so.

Marcelino is available at 16s, while Graham Potter of Brighton is outsider of the pack at 201.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

A payment to The Sun may be made if you use one of the bookmaker offers mentioned in this article.

18 years old or older

There are some terms and conditions that must be adhered to.

Begambleaware.org is a website dedicated to helping people become more aware of their surroundings

A responsible gambler does the following:

Call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808 8020 133 for help with a gambling problem, or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be removed from all UK-regulated gambling websites.

*New customers who wager £50 or more will receive £20 in free bets.

Repeat up to five times for a total of £100.

1.2 (15) are the minimum odds.

There are multiple bets included.

Exchange bets are not allowed.

There are payment restrictions in place.

Terms and conditions apply.

begambleaware.org (for those aged 18 and up)