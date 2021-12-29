If Ranieri is fired, Sam Allardyce and Frank Lampard are the favorites to replace him at Watford.

If Ranieri is fired, Sam Allardyce and Frank Lampard are leading the race for the Hornets’ next manager.

To succeed Claudio Ranieri as Watford manager, Frank Lampard, Sam Allardyce, and Paulo Fonseca are in the running.

As the pressure mounts on Ranieri at Vicarage Road, bookmakers Betfair have launched their ‘Next Manager’ market.

In October, he took over from Xisco Munoz, but he has been unable to turn around the club’s fortunes.

Watford have lost eight of their ten games under his leadership, aside from memorable victories over Everton and Manchester United.

Only Leeds, Newcastle, and Norwich have conceded more goals this season than the club, which has lost five games in a row.

And their latest 4-1 loss to West Ham has dropped them to 17th place in the table, two points ahead of Burnley in the relegation zone.

If Burnley win either of their two remaining games against Manchester United or Leeds, Watford will drop into the bottom three.

Ranieri is the second-most likely candidate to take over as the next top-flight manager.

And, if fired, the 70-year-old would be the club’s 15th manager since the Pozzo family took over in 2012.

REPEAT UP TO FIVE TIMES* BETFAIR – GET A £20 FREE BET WHEN YOU PLACE £50 WORTH OF BETS

Diego Martinez, the former Granada manager, is the early favorite for the job, with Betfair giving him odds of 41.

With the club, the 41-year-old earned promotion before leading them to a seventh-place finish in his first season in the Premier League.

During the club’s first ever European appearance, he advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but lost to Manchester United.

Martinez allegedly spent time in the UK working on his English and watching Premier League football after allowing his contract to expire in June, according to The Athletic.

Paulo Fonseca, who has recently been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and Newcastle United, is next in the betting at 51.

At 61, Slavisa Jokanovic is just ahead of Sam Allardyce (81) and Frank Lampard (101).

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

The Sun may receive a payment if you use one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article.

18 (or older).

The terms and conditions apply.

Begambleaware.org is a website dedicated to making people aware of the dangers of

A responsible gambler does the following:

Call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808 8020 133 for assistance with a gambling problem, or visit www.gamstop.co.uk to be removed from all UK-regulated gambling websites.

*New customers who wager £50 or more will receive £20 in free bets.

Repeat up to five times for a total of £100.

1.2 (15) are the minimum odds.

There are multiple bets included.

Excluding exchange bets.

There are some payment restrictions.

There are some terms and conditions that must be adhered to.

begambleaware.org (for those aged 18 and up)