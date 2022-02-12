If Russell Wilson wants to be traded, he says he will.

Russell Wilson has been linked to a trade this offseason, but does the Seattle Seahawks quarterback want to be dealt?

Wilson was asked by Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on Friday night if he really wants out of Seattle this offseason.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback expressed his desire to stay with the Seahawks.

Wilson said, “I’ve been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle.”

“My hope and goal is to return there and continue to win.”

That is the goal and the vision.

That’s how it’s always been; it’s never been any other way.”