If the Blues lost, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich would text former manager Carlo Ancelotti a question mark.

If the Blues lost, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich used to text former manager Carlo Ancelotti a question mark.

When things weren’t going well, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH would seek advice from former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti.

In 2009, the Italian was appointed by the Russian owner, and he won the double before being fired two years later.

Blues staff and fans still hold Ancelotti in high regard.

And it’s been revealed that he kept in touch with Abramovich, and the two exchanged text messages about the team’s woes.

“Ancelotti told me that Abramovich also texted him, always the same, especially when things weren’t going well,” Sky Italia journalist Fabio Caressa admitted.

“All he sent was a question mark.”

“Instead, he, Carlo, the genius, only responded with an exclamation mark.”

The 61-year-old didn’t appear to be in the mood to impart any of his knowledge to his former club.

And, as manager of Everton last season, Abramovich was unlikely to receive any messages from his former employer.

Last season, Ancelotti led the Toffees to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park.

On that occasion, the Russian may have sent him yet another exclamation mark.