If the Broncos move on from Vic Fangio, a report names a “top candidate” for the job.

If the Broncos fire Vic Fangio, a report names a “top candidate” to take his place.

Vic Fangio’s future as a coach with the Denver Broncos is in doubt, according to an NFL Network insider.

Fangio currently has a 19-29 record in his third season in Denver.

He’s shown flashes of being a good head coach in the past, but the Broncos’ quarterback situation isn’t deep enough to make them a legitimate contender.

If the Broncos decide to fire Fangio in the offseason, they could hire another defensive-minded coach.

According to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is highly regarded in Denver.

“Multiple league sources said the Denver Broncos are widely expected to fire head coach Vic Fangio and begin a coaching search this week, with several indicating Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn will quickly emerge as a top candidate,” La Canfora reported.

