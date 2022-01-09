If the Chargers play to win tonight, Brandon Staley reveals it.

The most ideal playoff scenario has now become a reality.

Both teams will make the playoffs if the Chargers and Raiders tie tonight on Sunday Night Football.

Although Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is aware of the situation, he told Ian Rapoport that he is committed to winning.

“As a team, we’re going to compete to the best of our ability,” Staley said.

Brandon Staley Reveals If Chargers Will Play To Win Tonight

