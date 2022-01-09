If the Colts lost, an ESPN analyst said he’d stop working.

Because of the outcome of Sunday’s Colts-Jaguars game, ESPN may be missing a prominent NFL analyst on Monday.

Ryan Clark, a former NFL defensive back who is now an ESPN analyst, stated earlier this week that if the Colts lose to the Jaguars, he will leave his job.

“It’s not a problem at all.”

I’ve had reservations about Carson Wentz in the past, but this is not one of them.

“If the Colts lose to them, I’m going to stop working,” Clark said on ESPN’s FirstTake.

On Monday, I will not be here.”

On Sunday afternoon, the Jaguars stunned the Colts, winning 26-14 and putting an end to Indianapolis’ playoff hopes.

