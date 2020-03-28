If the NHL could realistically end the 2019-20 season according to the latest developments

Not surprisingly, the NHL has officially announced the Scouting Combine, the NHL Awards Show, and the 2020 NHL Draft, which were originally scheduled for June 1-6, June 18, and June 26-27 postponed. Many questions remain open, but the latest development offers a little more clarity on a timeline.

For one, by pushing back the three major events, the league recognized that it is not yet ready to start the 2019-20 campaign. It is still hopeful that the Stanley Cup will be awarded in some way, even if it is forced to adjust its playoff format.

Which leads us to our next question: When could the NHL realistically end the season?

We can put the following together:

– On March 16, the NHL and NHLPA sought to open a mini training camp period of approximately 45 days in the 60-day period recommended by the CDC. That would have meant a return no earlier than mid-May.

– The NHL originally wanted to put the rest of the season under pressure until July 24, the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, as this would have impacted NBC’s television schedule. This is no longer the case after the IOC announced that it had postponed the Olympic Games, probably until 2021.

– At the last executive conference call on Tuesday, the NHL reportedly asked the teams to submit their building availability by August.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The situation is fluid, but at this point, it does it makes no sense to start the season as quickly as possible and then close it again, which brings us to a proposal that was discussed internally eight days ago. according to TSN, has now emerged as the most likely scenario. “data-reactid =” 28 “> The situation is fluid, but at this point it doesn’t make sense to start the season as quickly as possible just to close it again. This brings us to a proposal that was made internally eight days ago was discussed. according to TSN, has now emerged as the most likely scenario.

In total:

– A mini training camp in early July

– An end to the regular season in late July

– Playoffs in August and September

– NHL draft and free agency in October

– Start of the 2020-21 season in November, which would likely include a shortened pre-season, no NHL all-star weekend, and the absence of bye-bye weeks to save an 82-game season.

This would allow players to treat the current break as their extended off-season and give them time to rest and recharge a few months after the end of the playoffs before getting things going again.

It’s not perfect, but this seems like the most logical solution. And frankly, there aren’t many alternative options.

