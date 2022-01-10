If The Raiders Had Considered Taking A Tie, Rich Bisaccia Reveals

After defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime last night, the Las Vegas Raiders will make the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Even if his team had tied, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia could have gotten his team in – and he almost did.

Bisaccia said after the win that the Raiders were thinking about letting the clock run out in overtime and ending the game in a tie.

He believes the Chargers’ controversial timeout gave the Raiders the opportunity to win.

Bisaccia said via ProFootballTalk, “It was [a]conversation.”

“We were discussing it… We ran the ball there and they didn’t call a timeout.”

As a result, I believe they were thinking the same thing.

Then there was the big run.

We were certainly talking about it on the sideline when we got the big run, which put us in good field goal position.

On that run, we wanted to see if they would take a timeout.

We assumed they were thinking the same thing because they didn’t say anything.

Then we threw in a run to give us a chance to win the game with a field goal.

So we were definitely discussing it.”

Both the Raiders and the Chargers would have made the playoffs if the clock had run out.

Instead, the Chargers gave the Raiders the opportunity to get into field goal range and knock them out.

Rich Bisaccia Reveals If Raiders Considered Taking A Tie

Rich Bisaccia Reveals If Raiders Considered Taking A Tie