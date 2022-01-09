If the Steelers win tonight, they’ll be in the playoffs.

With a win tonight, the Steelers will be in the playoffs.

With their win over the Ravens and the Colts’ loss to the Jaguars, the Pittsburgh Steelers only have one more roadblock to overcome in order to qualify for the playoffs.

The Steelers (9-7-1) will make the playoffs if someone wins tonight’s game between the Raiders and Chargers.

It makes no difference which team wins; all that matters is that one of them does it.

If the Raiders and Chargers (both 9-7) tie, they will both advance to the playoffs, leaving the Steelers at home.

The Steelers Are In The Playoffs Barring 1 Result Tonight

