If they fail to sign Man City star Ferran Torres, Barcelona is eyeing a transfer from Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech.

Barcelona is eyeing a transfer from Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech as a ‘Plan B’ if they fail to sign Man City’s Ferran Torres.

According to reports, BARCELONA is considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech, 28, joined The Blues in 2020 but has struggled to find a regular spot in the team under Thomas Tuchel due to injuries and inconsistent form.

Barcelona believes he would be a better option than their current options, and a deal with Chelsea could be negotiated.

But only if they fail to sign Manchester City striker Ferran Torres, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Torres is a long-time Barcelona fan who had a transfer bid rejected last summer.

However, they are said to have reached an agreement with the Spaniard and have made City an offer of £34 million.

Barca may turn their attention to Ziyech if City holds out for £42 million.

The £40 million signing from Morocco has only one goal and two assists in ten Premier League appearances this season.

He has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge due to his lack of game time.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning a January move for the winger, with Chelsea reportedly willing to sell.

Torres has been out of action for the last few weeks due to injury, and with Raheem Sterling and Bernado Silva returning to form, Torres may continue to struggle for playing time.

