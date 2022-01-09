If Thomas Tuchel doesn’t like Romelu Lukaku’s shrillness, he should become a librarian.

After an interview criticizing Tuchel’s tactics before the Liverpool game, Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho dropped his centre-forward.

Romelu Lukaku, of all the games in the world, chose to talk himself out of this one.

A volcanic competition that bore his signature despite his absence should haunt him for the rest of his life, because what good is dreaming big if you’re sitting on your banished backside when you could be banging them in on days like these?

The decision by Thomas Tuchel to leave Lukaku out is a difficult one to solve.

Though Christian Pulisic’s early wastefulness was compounded by two stunning Liverpool goals, the unity Tuchel sought to instill saw Chelsea draw level with strikes of equal majesty shortly before the break.

The game was a fizzing monument to the Premier League, a no-holds-barred barnburner that bristled from the moment Sadio Mane dropped a forearm onto Cesar Azpilicueta’s whiskers and somehow escaped punishment six seconds in.

After that, Mane had to score, and what a rapier thrust it was, rounding the keeper and flashing a shot past the despairing lunge of the same man he had flattened.

Mo Salah’s second goal was ridiculously good, and it appeared as if it had brought Tuchel’s pants down by making an example of his lack of Lukaku.

Tuchel had decided to expel Lukaku because the matter had grown “too big.”

He wanted to use the player as an example of the importance of maintaining focus.

Playing the malcontent could have been a more straightforward way of ending the egomaniacal arm wrestle.

With Lukaku on the field, there would have been little room for speculation and gossip.

None at all.

Tuchel is in the wrong job if noise is the issue.

The Premier League, professional football, and professional sport are global talking shops with never-ending batteries.

Perhaps he should work as a librarian.

Pulisic had a decision to make twice in the first minutes, the first when he chose to check back inside on his right foot, and the second when he chose to round the keeper rather than shoot after a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

