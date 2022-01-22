If Tom Brady does not play in 2022, Bruce Arians “would be shocked.”

If Tom Brady doesn’t play in 2022, Bruce Arians “would be shocked.”

Tom Brady, the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is still performing at the high level that we’ve come to expect of him at 44 years old.

That fact does not appear to be changing anytime soon.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he would be “shocked” if Brady did not return to the field in 2022 during a press conference on Saturday.

Arians made his prediction based on the veteran quarterback’s excitement and competitive nature while participating in their weekly QB challenge.

“I would be shocked if he didn’t (play next year) based on his performance at practice (Friday),” Arians told the Tampa Bay Times.

“You know, they have that Friday quarterback challenge, and he came flying out of the locker room, sprinting two or three fields away, and he couldn’t wait to get started.”

He had the demeanor of a toddler.

“I’d be astounded.”

Brady threw for 5,316 yards and a league-high 43 touchdowns in his 22nd NFL season.

With his team poised for yet another deep postseason run, it’s clear that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is still putting out superstar performances.

Brady’s contract has one more year left on it, with a (dollar)18.39 cap hit in 2022.

According to Spotrac, the Buccaneers will recoup (dollar)16 million in signing bonuses if he retires after this season.

The outcome of this year’s postseason may have an impact on Brady’s final decision.

Is eight Super Bowl victories enough for Brady to call it a career?

