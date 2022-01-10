If Tottenham do not spend, Antonio Conte may resign just months after taking over as manager, according to Jamie O’Hara.

If Tottenham don’t spend, Antonio Conte may resign just months after taking over as manager, according to Jamie O’Hara.

The Italian signed an 18-month contract with Spurs in November.

His team has gone undefeated in their last eight Premier League games, but a 2-0 League Cup defeat at Stamford Bridge last week served as a wake-up call.

After that match, Conte, 52, emphasized the importance of patience.

But, following yesterday’s unconvincing 3-1 win over third-tier Morecambe, O’Hara fears Conte will resign.

“I’m still optimistic,” he said on talkSPORT, “but we need players.”

A center-back, a box-to-box midfielder, and two wing-backs are all required.

“I’m tired of talking about it, the owner has to put his hand in his pocket.”

Tottenham Hotspur, if Antonio Conte says they need reinforcements, put your money where your mouth is and go out and buy some top-tier players.

“The fans are fed up with hearing the same old nonsense.

Antonio Conte has already stated in interviews that they need to improve and that the players are needed.

“As a manager, you have to be very careful because they [the club]can say whatever they want to get him in, ‘we’ll give you this and that, we’ll back you,'” says the manager.

“However, things can change quickly once you’re in, and if Antonio Conte doesn’t sign two or three players before the window closes at the end of January, I wouldn’t be surprised if he left.”

“He’ll break up with Daniel Levy if he doesn’t get what he wants.”

To get Tottenham into the top four, Daniel Levy needs to step up and sign some top-tier players, which is possible this season.”

Last summer, Tottenham paid around £60 million for Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, and Pape Matar Sarr.

Cristian Romero’s initial loan is expected to be extended for a fee of £42.5 million at the end of the season.

Recent windows, on the other hand, do not meet O’Hara’s expectations.

And he believes Conte, who he describes as “spicy,” will become frustrated quickly.

“Have you noticed his interviews are becoming a little touchy and spicy?” he asked.

Because you have a world-class manager, the focus is on the players, and some of them are unable to compete.

“I believe we urgently need to make some signings… some of our players are simply not good enough, and the fans are turning against them.”

