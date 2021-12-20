If Tyson Fury opts to fight Joshua or Usyk, Dillian Whyte could face Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title.

If Tyson Fury vacates his WBC heavyweight title to fight Joshua or Usyk, Dillian Whyte could face Deontay Wilder for the title.

If Tyson Fury vacates his WBC heavyweight title to fight Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, DILLIAN WHYTE could face Deontay Wilder for the title.

Whyte, 33, has been the mandatory challenger for the world title for several years.

He’s now hoping to work out a deal with Fury to fight him in early 2022, though a purse split has yet to be worked out.

Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, has revealed that if a deal cannot be reached, the Gypsy King may opt to vacate the WBC title and defend his Ring magazine belt instead.

“If we can’t come to an agreement with Dillian Whyte, we’ll fight for the Ring Magazine belt and the ‘lineal’ title and find another opponent,” he told talkSPORT.

“By the end of March, we need to get Tyson back in the ring…

“Frank [Warren] and I are dead set on bringing him an acceptable opponent, and we’d love to fight in Cardiff.”

“Andy Ruiz Jr. could be an option.”

I see Joseph Parker had a good win over Derek Chisora, so that’s a possibility.

four

Following his victory over Joshua, Usyk now holds three of the four world heavyweight titles. Credit: Reuters

“We’re also considering a few other names.”

If Fury vacates the title, Wilder will face mandatory challenger Whyte, who is ranked No. 1 by the WBC.

In February 2020, Wilder lost the title to Fury, who stopped him in the seventh round.

He then faced him again in October, and despite dropping Fury twice, was knocked out in the 11th round.

While he waits for a fight with Usyk or Joshua, Fury will most likely face someone of the caliber of Parker or Ruiz Jr.

Usyk currently holds the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, which he won by unanimous decision over Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

AJ has the contractual right to a rematch with Usyk, which looks increasingly likely now that Whyte has been ordered to fight for the WBC title.

This is because Fury and Usyk were hoping to avoid a rematch by paying AJ to step aside.

With Whyte now in the mix, it’s unlikely that Fury and Usyk will choose to pay both Whyte and Joshua step aside money.