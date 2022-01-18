If Wayne Rooney’s Derby had not been docked 21 points, a supercomputer predicts the final Championship table.

If Wayne Rooney’s Derby hadn’t been docked 21 points, a supercomputer predicts the final Championship table.

After going into administration earlier this season, DERBY COUNTY was given a 21-point deduction and the near-impossible task of staying in the Championship.

But, if Wayne Rooney and his teammates hadn’t been down 21 points to almost every other team, things could have turned out very differently.

After breaking spending rules, Reading received a six-point deduction as well.

Rooney’s Rams are currently eight points out of a playoff berth, but a supercomputer at bettingexpert.com predicted that they would finish as high as NINTH if not for the massive penalty.

In a world without deductions, Derby would be just three points outside the play-offs and nowhere near the relegation zone, according to the forecast.

Reading, Peterborough, and Barnsley, on the other hand, are expected to drop to League One.

If it hadn’t been for the Rams’ financial woes, they would have had a stress-free season with a mid-table finish.

Derby, on the other hand, is unlikely to pull off the impossible and avoid relegation as a result of the deduction.

The supercomputer predicts that they will be relegated to second-bottom, ahead of Barnsley.

Given the club’s current state of chaos, even finishing in the top half of the table would be a significant achievement.

The Rams could be kicked out of the league in the middle of the season after the EFL demanded proof that the club has funds in the bank before February 1.

Derby were docked nine points in November after being found to have broken the Championship’s Profitability and Sustainability rules.

The Rams were 18 points out of the playoffs at the time, but in just two months, Rooney has cut that to eight, putting them in a position to make the playoffs.

Derby beat Sheffield United 2-0 at the weekend, and if it hadn’t been for the points deduction, Derby would have finished 11th in the table.

Rooney has been linked with the Everton managerial job as a result of his outstanding performance at Derby County.

SunSport exclusively revealed that the former Toffee is on Everton’s list of potential replacements for Rafa Benitez, who was sacked earlier this month.

