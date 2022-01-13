‘If you don’t want advice, figure it out on your own,’ Cristiano Ronaldo says to Manchester United’s youngsters.

‘If you don’t want advice, figure it out for yourself,’ Cristiano Ronaldo says to Manchester United’s youngsters.

CRISTIANO RONALDO has told Manchester United’s young stars that they should “sort things out themselves” if they don’t want his advice.

Since his return to United, the 36-year-old superstar has grown dissatisfied with the team’s performance.

And he clearly believes that many of the players will be unable to take being told what they are doing incorrectly by him.

“I remember when I was 18, some older players spoke to me, and I took that as a sign that I needed to improve; they know more than me because they have had more bad moments,” Ronaldo said.

“In general, if you criticize this new generation, they won’t accept it.”

I am familiar with children.

They take the exact opposite approach.

“I’m not referring to our players specifically, but rather to the general…

“If you don’t want my help or advice, do your job and look in the mirror.”

Make every effort to assist the group.

“The most important thing for each individual is that we are here to assist them whenever they require my assistance.”

In an explosive interview with Sky Sports, Ronaldo questioned the mentality of the current crop of players as they attempt to salvage a season that is on the verge of imploding under new manager Ralf Rangnick.

“We have to have the right mentality,” Ronaldo said.

When you’re struggling in a game, you have to be ready; this team is called Manchester United, so we have to be united.

“On the field, the system is only effective if you have the right mindset.”

“There’s still a lot of work to be done.

The most important thing to me is to look in the mirror and tell yourself that you can do it better.

“I don’t accept that our mentality isn’t good enough to be in the Premier League’s top three, in my opinion.”

“I believe that in order to build something good, you must first destroy something bad.”

“It’s a new year, a new life, and I’m hoping Manchester United can reach the heights that the fans demand because they deserve it.”

Ronaldo clearly wanted to say more about United’s problems, but he held back.

“We have the ability to change things now,” he said.

“I don’t know how to do it because I’m a player, not a coach or a president.”

“I know the way, but as you know, I’m not going to tell you about it because it’s unethical of me to do so.”

Ronaldo’s future at the club has already been called into question.

He admits he doesn’t want to play for a team that isn’t competing for the title.

Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world…

