If you’re a fan of the Big Yin, here’s a list of all the Billy Connolly documentaries you should watch this Christmas.

If you’re a fan of the Big Yin, you’ll be pleased to learn that there will be a few documentaries featuring the Glaswegian comedian airing over the Christmas period – and here’s everything you need to know about them.

Sir Billy Connolly is the man in the picture.

Fans of the Big Yin will be happy to learn that three documentaries will be available to watch beginning on Boxing Day.

The 79-year-old described Glasgow as having “blether, laughs, and a deep respect for culture that makes me love my hometown for what it is.”

So, what exactly are the Billy Connolly documentaries, and when and where can you view them?

According to ITV, the new documentary is a “natural follow-up to Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure,” which marked Billy’s decision to retire from stand-up comedy after a 50-year career.

“One year later, Billy invites us to spend time with him in his newly adopted home of the Florida Keys, where we are given a freshly filmed introduction to the life he now leads.”

And, as he prepares to release his first-ever autobiography, he shares a personal selection of his favorite stand-up routines from his legendary live tours, some of which have never been seen on television.”

STV is a television channel.

When: 9:30 p.m. to 10.40 p.m.; STV hub opens at 7 a.m.

26th of December

This two-part series, which is also available to watch right now, features exclusive interviews with Billy Connolly and offers a rare glimpse into the early influences and motivations that shaped the man he is today.

And, of course, it includes a lot of references to our city and his feelings for it and its people.

BBC 4 and BBC iPlayer are the two channels available.

Time: 9 p.m.

29th of December

Looking back, Sir Connolly is seen celebrating his 75th birthday by sitting for three Scottish artists: John Byrne, Jack Vettriano, and Rachel Maclean.

BBC 4 is the television channel.

Time: 10 p.m.

29th of December