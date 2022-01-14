‘If you’re going to train like that, go home,’ said Jamal Lowe after being humiliated by Barnet boss Edgar Davids.

JAMAL LOWE has revealed how being humiliated by Edgar Davids propelled him from non-league to the Premier League’s outskirts.

When the Bournemouth winger was an 18-year-old rookie at Barnet, Davids, who was also the player-manager, ordered him off the training pitch for making a mistake.

But, ten years later, he has a chance to play in the Premier League with Bournemouth, after coming close with Swansea last season.

“Davids sent me in from training after I made a bad pass,” Lowe told SunSport.

“I was attempting to get him up on his feet when the ball bobbled up and landed on his chest.

‘If you’re going to train like that, go home,’ he said.

“He said something to me.”

‘Leave the pitch and change.’

“It was harsh because you have to keep in mind that I was only 18 at the time.”

I was devastated and had no idea what to do.

“I debated whether or not I should stay out and fight it, but what else can you do as a kid when your manager, a legendary international footballer, tells you to leave the session?”

“That put an end to my chances of ever playing for him again.”

Before leaving the Bees in 2015, Lowe was frozen out and loaned to a number of non-league clubs.

Before being signed by Kenny Jackett for Portsmouth, he had to put in the hard yards at St Albans, Hemel Hempstead, Hampton and Richmond, and Richmond.

“What happened at Barnet that day motivated me,” Lowe said.

I wanted to show Davids that he was mistaken, but I couldn’t do so at Barnet.

“My career spiraled into non-league at that point, but I got a lot of game time.”

“I wanted to stand out, so I made sure I was in better shape than everyone else.”

Even if I was only going to play in the semi-pro league, I wanted to stay a professional athlete.

“I also tried to make a name for myself by scoring goals.”

“Managers and scouts don’t always watch games and instead focus on the goals you’ve scored, which is sometimes sufficient!

“I can thank Edgar now in a funny way because what he did that day put me in a zone where it showed how easily everything can be taken away from you.”

“I had to go around in circles – but I got there in the end.”

Lowe eventually joined Wigan, where he was a member of Paul Cook’s team, which was cruelly relegated to League One after the EFL docked them 12 points for going…

