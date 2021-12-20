Ifan Phillips, 25, a brave Wales hooker, had his leg amputated after a horrific motorcycle accident, but has raised £60,000 for a new limb.

Ifan Phillips, a brave Welsh hooker, had his leg amputated after a horrific motorcycle accident.

The Ospreys star, on the other hand, was able to raise £60,000 for a prosthetic limb.

Phillips, 25, was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Swansea on December 5.

And the damage to his right leg was too severe to repair, so he had it amputated.

He took to Instagram to give fans an emotional update after being released from Morriston Hospital and now using a wheelchair.

“Now that I’m home from the hospital and my spirits are high, I’d like to say a few words,” Phillips said.

“First and foremost, I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone for their support in recent days.

It means a great deal to me and my family.

“The public’s and rugby community’s generosity has been truly overwhelming, and I can’t thank you enough for your kind donations, messages, and so much more.”

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone who helped at the accident scene, as well as the emergency services and all of the staff at Morriston Hospital.”

You’ve all done an outstanding job.

“After a motorcycle accident on December 5th, I was rushed to Morrison Hospital.”

“Upon arrival, I was taken to the operating room, but my leg could not be saved due to ongoing surgery.”

As a result, I had to have my leg amputated above the knee.”

Phillips, the son of Neath rugby legend and 20-cap Kevin Phillips, began his rugby career with Crymych before joining the Ospreys after stints with Neath and Carmarthen Quins.

After impressing the region’s head coach Toby Booth, the former Wales Under-20 international signed a new Ospreys contract earlier this year.

Despite not being officially called up, the forward trained with Wayne Pivac’s Wales squad last summer.

He made his Ospreys debut in 2017 and was unlucky not to be called up to Wales’ autumn squad last month despite his outstanding regional form.

Those who know me well are aware of how active I am as a person, and they are aware that I will continue to be so.

Phillips is now trying to raise £100,000 to help pay for his replacement leg and recovery.

“Your generous donations will all go towards my rehabilitation and, hopefully, a prosthetic leg that will allow me to experience new opportunities,” he added.

“Those who know me well know how active I am as a person, and I intend to stay that way.”

“I truly appreciate all of your contributions, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“As I gain strength, I hope to be able to…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.