iFL TV’s Umar Ahmed steps aside after shocking Hillsborough tweets

iFL TV presenter Umar Ahmed has issued a grovelling apology and has been removed from his role this weekend on the YouTube channel after a shocking historical tweet emerged in which he blamed Liverpool supporters for the Hillsborough disaster.

In a statement released by the boxing channel, it was confirmed that Ahmed would be ‘taking some time out to reflect on the situation’, while the presenter also posted a two-minute apology video on his personal account.

The decision comes after an old tweet came to light in which he blamed Reds fans for the deaths of 96 of their own supporters in the tragic 1989 disaster at Hillsborough.

In the March 2016 tweet, he wrote ‘The Sun was right, your [sic]murderers’, and he has denied sending a second tweet in which he was alleged to have called Reds supporters ‘bindippers’.

In an apology tweet alongside a video, posted on Wednesday morning, Ahmed wrote: ‘I’ve had a lot of time to think and I owe a lot of people an apology, to the boxing community, the people of Liverpool & IFL TV, I truly am sorry.’

In the video, he says: ‘The last 48 hours have been a real roller coaster for me. I don’t want to use age as an excuse… but I can assure you that the boy I was once years ago is not the man speaking to you right now.

‘Through work, I’ve been to Liverpool on numerous occasions in the last two years and I’ve encountered some of the nicest people that one could wish to meet.

‘After becoming educated on the matter, I’ve realised how sensitive of an issue it is and how deeply it affected Liverpool, the amount of families it affected and how it still affects Liverpool today.’

Ahmed is also alleged to have sent other tweets calling Tyson Fury and Kell Brook ‘c***s’, but he has denied the claims and insists they too were fake.

iFL TV is a popular YouTube boxing channel that was created in 2010 and has grown to 573,000 subscribers, with their videos regularly hitting over a million views.

I’ve had a lot of time to think and I owe a lot of people an apology, to the boxing community, the people of Liverpool & IFL TV, I truly am sorry. pic.twitter.com/E5fFiSAuW9

The channel are famed for their long interviews with Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, and have garnered a cult following on social media.

Matchroom declined to comment when contacted by Sportsmail.

Ahmed was recently in Las Vegas to record an exclusive interview with Fury, the boxer’s first of 2020.

Sportsmail understands the presenter was also supposed to have been working at Brook’s bout with Mark DeLuca in Sheffield this weekend, but has now been taken off the coverage and will be replaced by the channel’s founder Kugan Cassius. It is unclear when or if Ahmed will be back on the channel.

In iFL TV’s statement, they refer to Ahmed as a ‘valued member of our team’, before going on to apologise for the presenter’s behaviour.

The statement continues with the news that they are investigating the matter seriously, and insists: ‘We understand that these tweets have caused a lot of upset amongst the boxing community, a community we have always been proud to be a part of and we do not in any way condone these comments.’

Sportsmail has also contacted sponsors MTK Global for comment.