Ighalo credits three Man Utd players for making him feel at home

Odion Ighalo says that Manchester United trio Juan Mata, David de Gea and Sergio Romero have made him feel like a “brother” since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Ighalo has made a positive first impression since joining Man Utd on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January, scoring in each of the three games he has started.

Talk of a permanent transfer once his loan expires has already arisen, although Shanghai may try and get him to return to China given his impressive form.

However, if he stays at Man Utd, he will have no trouble settling in to his new permanent surroundings, given the way he has already integrated into the group.

Now, the Nigerian striker has revealed the secret to how he became so comfortable among his teammates so quickly.

“I have a lot of guys there who have helped me. The guys in the dressing room are very good guys,” Ighalo said in an Instagram Q&A session (via the Metro).

“The first time I stepped my feet in that dressing room – wow. There are two or three players that took me and made me feel welcome and comfortable.

“After two or three days we started living like brothers, like I’ve been there for five years, laughing together and cracking jokes together.

“Especially Juan Mata, De Gea and the other goalkeeper Romero, because they speak Spanish and I speak Spanish.”

Ighalo previously spent four years at Granada – all on loan from sister club Udinese – hence his Spanish connection.

